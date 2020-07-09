09. Juli 2020 11:04
Die 6 Geheimnisse, wie Sie mit Ihrem Lieblingsessen abnehmen
Gewichtsabnahme ohne Mühe – klingt zu gut um wahr zu sein? Eine australische Ernährungsexpertin schwört auf ein einfaches Diätkonzept, welches genau dieses Ziel verfolgt: Figur-Erfolge, die man mit nur etwas Disziplin langfristig hält. Auf Instagram folgen der Diätologin Leanne Ward 290.000 Follower und zeigen sich begeistert von ihrem simplen Figur-Konzept. Wer abnehmen will, sollte sich ihrer Meinung nach an 6 Regeln halten.
Balance statt Diät
Wer diese Regeln befolgt kann sich dann auch ab und an seine Lieblingsspeise gönnen. Statt Verzicht predigt Leanne Ward Reduktion und Ausgewogenheit. "Clean Eating" lautet ihre Figur-Formel: Wer selbst kocht, weiß genau, was er zu sich nimmt und kann seinem Körper gezielt Gutes tun! Neben dem Pfeiler der Ernährung ist Bewegung der zweite, unabdingbare Faktor. Greifbare Ziele, wie die Treppe statt den Lift zu benutzen, sind realistisch und zeigen Wirkung. Wichtig beim Üben ist nämlich Tatkraft – und sei es nur im Kleinen – als neues Lebensmuster zu lernen.
NUTRITION IS KING, EXERCISE IS QUEEN! ???? . . A controversial little statement but an accurate one. With a lot of people in isolation at the moment, home exercise is all the rage and that’s great, exercise is SO important but glancing into people trolley’s at the shops tells me that maybe we should be prioritising nutrition too. A lot of people try to “out exercise” a poor diet. Now they can’t hit the gym twice a day, they’re struggling. How do I know this?, because I’ve had hundreds of messages from people! Use this time to reconnect with your mind and body and exercise from home if you can but remember, exercise isn’t the only way to stay healthy! . . Nutrition is absolutely key. Sadly I’ve seen so many people loading up their trolley’s with processed & packaged foods. The shelfs & freezer departments are literally bare yet there’s still plenty of fruit and veggies on offer! WHYYYY!?! This baffles me at a time when we should be looking after our health and immunity the most (yes COVID-19 is upon us but we’re also coming into cold & flu season!). GOOD NUTRITION IS KEY for any aspect of life and good nutrition is not found in a packet! . . Being in isolation doesn’t mean your health and nutrition goals need to cease. It doesn’t mean it’s an excuse to eat huge amounts of package foods. Use FRESH AND WHOLE FOODS TO FUEL YOUR BODY in every stage of your life! I get it, nutrition is confusing and SO many of us need help! Well during this difficult time, I’d like to help you guys for FREE! I have many things on offer to help improve your nutrition. . . 1. My FREE top-rated podcast “Leanne Ward Nutrition” 2. My FREE eBook “The top 5 expert reasons why you can’t keep the weight off” 3. My FREE website with recipes and articles (plus my social media pages!) . . All of the above options can be found via the link in my bio. If you want to increase your learning a little more around nutrition and improve your relationship with food, I have a bestselling e-book on my website for only $19.99 (link in bio). I hope this helps you guys out and please ask me any questions below. I will aim to create some new healthy recipes using staple food items in the coming weeks too????
