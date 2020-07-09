Die 6 Geheimnisse, wie Sie mit Ihrem Lieblingsessen abnehmen

"Iss nicht, wenn Du gestresst, traurig oder gelangweilt bist!"

Emotionales Essen tritt viel zu häufig an Stelle von Hunger und sorgt für Extra-Kilos

"Iss Rohkost zu jeder Mahlzeit!"

Salat oder Gemüse sollten immer Platz am Teller haben. Idealerweise empfiehlt sie 5 Portionen Veggies am Tag

"Verzichte auf verarbeitete Lebensmittel!"

Maximal zweimal die Woche dürfen Fertigprodukte gegessen werden. Clean Eating statt Fast Food!

"Iss achtsam und langsam!"

Für eine Mahlzeit sollten Sie sich mindestens 20 Minuten Zeit nehmen. Erst dann signalisiert uns der Körper ein Sättigungsgefühl

"Beweg Dich!"

Regelmäßiger Sport sollte am Programm stehen. Leanne vertritt die Meinung, dass die Ernährung auf dem Weg zur Traumfigur zu 70% eine Rolle spielt, Bewegung zu 30%.



"Trink Wasser - vor und während Mahlzeiten"

Wasser kann uns davon abhalten, zu viel zu essen. Außerdem sollten wir stets für ausreichende Flüssigkeitszufuhr achten - vornehmlich in Form von Wasser oder ungesüßten Tees.